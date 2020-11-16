09:56
Russia sends 50,000 PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan

The Russian government has sent 500 PCR test kits to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the ministry reported.

The cargo arrived at Manas International Airport.

«500 PCR test kits sent from Russia will be used to carry out 50,000 laboratory tests. We are grateful to the Russian Federation for its support in today’s difficult epidemiological situation,» the Deputy Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

The ministry noted that during the working visit of the First Deputy Prime Minister Artem Novikov to Russia, he met with the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova. The parties discussed cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and epidemiological safety. As a result of this meeting, the Russian side provided Kyrgyzstan with 50,000 PCR tests as humanitarian aid.
