A car fell off a cliff in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Driver of Daewoo Tico car lost control of the vehicle and it fell off a cliff on November 12 at about 9.40 in Zhashasyn village.

The 46-year-old man died. Rescuers took out the body and handed it over to police officers.