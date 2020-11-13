10:19
USD 84.51
EUR 99.61
RUB 1.10
English

USA intends to provide financial support for elections in Kyrgyzstan

The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic announced the intention of the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to provide timely assistance for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in the Kyrgyz Republic in support of the Kyrgyz people as they choose their next representatives in government. Press service of the diplomatic mission reports.

These funds would broadly support the Kyrgyz Republic as it reinforces its commitment to undertaking inclusive, rules-based electoral reforms and oversight, including those changes recommended by the recent OSCE electoral observation mission. Funds would also support the Central Election Commission in administering presidential and parliamentary elections that adhere to democratic standards and Kyrgyz law.

«The United States looks forward to a new era of transparent democratic governance, vibrant civil society, and fair elections in the Kyrgyz Republic, which will promote political stability and economic prosperity,» the statement says.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/172854/
views: 85
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory
Roza Otunbayeva congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. election win
U.S. Department of State looks for specialist to help authorities of Kyrgyzstan
USA to consider lifting of visa ban for Kyrgyzstanis after elections
Elections 2020: Five criminal cases on bribery of voters sent to court
Representatives of Helsinki Commission call for fair elections in Kyrgyzstan
CEC to appeal decision canceling decree on repeat parliamentary elections
Elections 2020: At least 25 political parties to participate in election race
Sadyr Japarov promises to hold parliamentary elections until March 2021
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts bill delaying parliamentary elections
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
13 November, Friday
10:07
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin talk over the phone Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin talk over the phone
09:58
Sadyr Japarov announced continuity of course for cooperation in CSTO
09:42
USA intends to provide financial support for elections in Kyrgyzstan
12 November, Thursday
21:35
Satygul Zhorobaev appointed General Director of Kyrgyzaeronavigatsia
21:32
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
21:24
Repayment of Kyrgyzstanis’ debts: Not loans, but interest to be paid off
21:11
Brother of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs detained in Osh region
20:57
Talantbek Isaev resigns