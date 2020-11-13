USA intends to provide financial support for elections in Kyrgyzstan

The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic announced the intention of the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to provide timely assistance for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in the Kyrgyz Republic in support of the Kyrgyz people as they choose their next representatives in government. Press service of the diplomatic mission reports.

These funds would broadly support the Kyrgyz Republic as it reinforces its commitment to undertaking inclusive, rules-based electoral reforms and oversight, including those changes recommended by the recent OSCE electoral observation mission. Funds would also support the Central Election Commission in administering presidential and parliamentary elections that adhere to democratic standards and Kyrgyz law.

«The United States looks forward to a new era of transparent democratic governance, vibrant civil society, and fair elections in the Kyrgyz Republic, which will promote political stability and economic prosperity,» the statement says.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.