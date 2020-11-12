22:01
USD 84.12
EUR 99.17
RUB 1.10
English

Brother of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs detained in Osh region

The Senior Prosecutor of the Department of Prosecutor’s Office of Osh region Ulukbek Omurzakov was detained on the fact of a possible organization of raider seizure of a coal field. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During a meeting with acting President, a local resident voiced the information that the clan of the Omurzakovs seized the entire southern capital. The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security started an investigation on the fact.

«Four civilians from among the associates of Ulukbek Omurzakov, who were involved in the raider seizure of the coal field, were also detained. It was found out that a group of persons, including employees of Mukhamed Umar sports club, in January 2020 entered the territory of Zholchyrak coal mine, expelled workers of the enterprise outside the mine, seized special equipment, illegally mined and sold coal for more than 82 million soms without paying taxes and social deductions. They did not react to repeated warnings and demands of local authorities to stop illegal coal mining and sale,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Ulukbek Omurzakov is the younger brother of the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Suyun Omurzakov.
link: https://24.kg/english/172837/
views: 100
Print
Related
Judge of Interdistrict Court detained in Bishkek
Chief Veterinarian of Kyrgyzstan detained on suspicion of corruption
Sadyr Japarov instructs to reduce bureaucracy and fight corruption
Deputy Chief of Traffic Safety Department detained on suspicion of corruption
President approves anti-corruption strategy in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses corruption fight with SCNS Chief
Damage from corruption amounts to 13.6 billion soms for 3 years
President calls security agencies to cleanse ranks of corrupt officials
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Uncompromising fight against corruption will be continued
President sums up results of anti-corruption fight at Security Council meeting
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
12 November, Thursday
21:35
Satygul Zhorobaev appointed General Director of Kyrgyzaeronavigatsia Satygul Zhorobaev appointed General Director of Kyrgyza...
21:32
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
21:24
Repayment of Kyrgyzstanis’ debts: Not loans, but interest to be paid off
21:11
Brother of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs detained in Osh region
20:57
Talantbek Isaev resigns