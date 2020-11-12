Brother of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs detained in Osh region

The Senior Prosecutor of the Department of Prosecutor’s Office of Osh region Ulukbek Omurzakov was detained on the fact of a possible organization of raider seizure of a coal field. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During a meeting with acting President, a local resident voiced the information that the clan of the Omurzakovs seized the entire southern capital. The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security started an investigation on the fact.

«Four civilians from among the associates of Ulukbek Omurzakov, who were involved in the raider seizure of the coal field, were also detained. It was found out that a group of persons, including employees of Mukhamed Umar sports club, in January 2020 entered the territory of Zholchyrak coal mine, expelled workers of the enterprise outside the mine, seized special equipment, illegally mined and sold coal for more than 82 million soms without paying taxes and social deductions. They did not react to repeated warnings and demands of local authorities to stop illegal coal mining and sale,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Ulukbek Omurzakov is the younger brother of the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Suyun Omurzakov.