Omurbek Babanov: Riots on October 9 were provoked by third forces

A clash between supporters of Sadyr Japarov and Almazbek Atambayev on October 9 was provoked by the third forces. Omurbek Babanov, the former leader of Respublika party, said this live on Azattyk radio.

According to him, after the clash on Ala-Too Square, he met with Sadyr Japarov and Kamchybek Tashiev.

«I met Sadyr Japarov on October 13. We talked about the events on October 9. Both Sadyr Japarov and Kamchybek Tashiev said that these were not their supporters who attacked us. They stated that they strictly monitored their supporters to prevent a collision. On the same day we met with Sooronbai Jeenbekov, he said that his supporters supported Sadyr Japarov. I think there were third forces with a desire to clash everyone,» Omurbek Babanov noted.

When a rally of supporters of Almazbek Atambayev and Omurbek Babanov began on the central square, people holding rally on the Old Square and supporting Sadyr Japarov came there. Provocations began. Unknown persons threw stones and bottles at the former president and his supporters. Almazbek Atambayev, Omurbek Babanov and their associates left the square, leaving their supporters behind.
