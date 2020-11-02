14:26
Educational complex for orphans to open in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

An educational complex built by sponsors in Chui region was handed over to the balance sheet of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan. The government’s press service reported.

In 2018, Al-Salam Charity Foundation, at the expense of sponsors from Kuwait, built the educational complex in Tokbai village of Sokuluk district.

Initially, it was assumed that orphans would be educated there, but the complex could not be handed over to the state due to various bureaucratic reasons for two years.

The press service noted that a few days ago, the Director of the Al-Salam Foundation, Nurmukhamed Minbaev, turned to the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, with the problem. The issue was promptly resolved.

Nurmukhamed Minbaev said that $ 2 million have been raised for the construction, including the purchase of unique equipment for $ 400,000.

The complex includes a hostel for 250 people, a medical and obstetric center, an educational complex with equipped sewing and furniture workshops, a computer class, a library and a boiler room. A land plot was allocated by Kyzyl-Tuu rural administration.

In the near future the complex will be used as a vocational and technical educational institution.
