Orphans will be paid 500,000 soms each – Cabinet Chairman

Orphans will be paid 500,000 soms each upon reaching the age of 18 years. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, a presidential decree has been prepared.

«Currently there are 1,868 orphans in the country. For them, starting this year, we are opening a deposit in banks for 270 million soms,» the head of the Cabinet said.

He also recalled that on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, more than 100 events will be held in each ministry, 101 social facilities and 100 facilities in the real sector will be opened.

«You often raise the issue of roads, but the road reform bill you have introduced is delayed. I ask you to support the document,» Akylbek Japarov addressed the deputies.
