Bishkek City Hall hands over keys to apartments to orphans

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev handed over the keys to apartments to people in need of better housing conditions under the preferential category «orphans». The press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The citizens were given municipal apartments in Leninsky and Oktyabrsky districts.

In accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 44 of the Housing Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, housing is provided out of turn to the following categories of citizens in need of better housing conditions: orphans and children left without parental care, persons from among orphans and children left without parental care, upon completion of their stay in educational and other institutions, including social service institutions, foster families, family-type orphanages, upon termination of guardianship through local state administrations.