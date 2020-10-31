10:34
USD 81.80
EUR 95.48
RUB 1.03
English

Smuggling of over 18 tons of peanuts, dried fruits into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Customs officers prevented an attempt to smuggle dried fruits for 1,182,000 soms into the territory of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region. The press service of the State Customs Service reported.

«The Batken customs officers stopped a Volvo truck with a semitrailer driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. When inspecting vehicles, unaccounted goods were found — dried apricots and rose hips, as well as kompot mix and peanuts. The total weight of the cargo illegally imported from the neighboring state was 18 tons 156 kilograms,» the state service said.

The cargo without the corresponding documents was confiscated. An investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/171486/
views: 120
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani tries to transport large batch of ascorbic acid to Kazakhstan
Smuggling of fruits for about 700,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Customs officers, Financial Police reveal counterfeit goods for 4.7 mln rubles
Border guards detain smuggled gold items for 10 million soms
Large batch of honey from Kyrgyzstan detained in Omsk Oblast
Driver transporting almost 500,000 packs of cigarettes detained in Khunchi
Kyrgyz customs officers detain illegal cargo in Osh region
Attempt to smuggle goods into Kyrgyzstan suppressed
Illegal import of large batch of medicines revealed in south Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis try to smuggle oxygen concentrators, medicines to Kazakhstan
Popular
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan
31 October, Saturday
10:02
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan to be tested for HIV, COVID-19 for free in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan to be tested for HIV, COVID-19...
09:50
WHO to deliver another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19
09:40
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan launches first special regulatory regime
09:32
Citywide cleanup to take place in Osh city today
09:19
Red Crescent Society donates hygiene kits to 220 medical institutions
30 October, Friday
18:38
Sadyr Japarov: Chinese investors can feel safe in the Kyrgyz Republic
18:25
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveys greetings to top leadership of Kyrgyzstan
17:55
SCO banks sign roadmap on combatting COVID-19, national currency
17:34
Head of Information Policy Department of President’s Executive Office appointed