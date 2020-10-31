Smuggling of over 18 tons of peanuts, dried fruits into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Customs officers prevented an attempt to smuggle dried fruits for 1,182,000 soms into the territory of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region. The press service of the State Customs Service reported.

«The Batken customs officers stopped a Volvo truck with a semitrailer driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. When inspecting vehicles, unaccounted goods were found — dried apricots and rose hips, as well as kompot mix and peanuts. The total weight of the cargo illegally imported from the neighboring state was 18 tons 156 kilograms,» the state service said.

The cargo without the corresponding documents was confiscated. An investigation is underway.