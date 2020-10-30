16:16
Three people killed, 5 injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad region

Three people were killed and five were injured in a traffic accident that happened yesterday in Kara-Zhygach village, Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Regional Traffic Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

«The traffic accident happened on October 29 at 18.40 on the 38th kilometer of Kerben — Tash-Kumyr road. Daewoo Matiz and Audi 100 collided. As a result, the passenger of Daewoo Matiz and passengers of Audi were killed. They died on the way to the hospital,» the department said.

Five people who survived the traffic accident, according to traffic inspectors, are now in the regional hospital in serious condition. An investigation is underway; the perpetrators are being identified.

A video filmed by eyewitnesses at the scene appeared on the Internet.
