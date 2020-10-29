Russia introduces labeling of light industry goods from January 1, 2021

«Russia is introducing labeling of light industry goods on its territory from January 1, 2021, but the decision of the Eurasian Economic Commission on this issue has not yet been made,» representative of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Akmatov stated at a meeting with representatives of the garment industry.

According to him, this issue has not yet been finalized in Kyrgyzstan. In addition, the issue of integration of marking codes in the unified system of the EAEU is still open. This is not decided yet, and there is no clear position of the EEC on the issue.

«On our part, we wrote about the postponement of the date of introduction of labeling, since we are not ready for this. The EEC is discussing this issue, but there is no concrete solution yet. According to the EAEU norms, if any of the countries is against the introduction of labeling, then the country that insists on it can introduce the norm in its territory. This is what Russia is doing now. They plan to gradually introduce labeling for absolutely all types of goods until 2030,» Bakyt Akmatov said.