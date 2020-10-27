19:32
MP Elvira Surabaldieva gives up her seat

Member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Elvira Surabaldieva, gave up her seat. The Central Election Commission considered her statement today.

Chinara Urumkalieva claims the place of Elvira Surabaldieva. She worked for the Executive Office of the Parliament as an expert.

The vacant seat was also given to the new deputy of Respublika — Ata Zhurt faction, Samat Ismanov. There is no information about him in open sources.

He came to the Parliament instead of Kurmankul Zulushev, who took the post of the Prosecutor General of the republic.
