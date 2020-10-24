16:31
Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan explained why the building of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was searched. The ministry explained that the documents are seized by a court decision.

On October 22, the investigating judge of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek issued a ruling authorizing the seizure.

Earlier, the head of the investigation group applied to the court. He asked for permission to seize all documents and journals of incoming correspondence on violations during the elections to the Parliament from July 3 to October 10, 2020.

The document says that numerous violations were registered during the election campaign, accompanied by bribery of voters, falsification of electoral documents, use of administrative resources, as well as obstruction of citizens’ electoral rights.

It is noted that election commissions should take measures to prevent individual candidates or political parties from participating in the electoral process by canceling their registration.

The Central Election Commission announced the date of the presidential elections, they are scheduled for January 10, 2021.

The CEC building is currently searched and documents are seized. Members of the commission called the actions of the law enforcement officers illegal and consider them as pressure on them.
