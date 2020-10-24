Building of Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan searched

A search and seizure of documents are underway in the building of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC). Press service of CEC confirmed the information.

There are officers of the Internal Affairs Department for Sverdlovsky district in the building.

Earlier, members of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda were summoned for questioning.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which later developed into riots. As a result, the government of the country was replaced — the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign. The acting head of state is Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.