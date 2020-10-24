11:57
USD 80.63
EUR 95.45
RUB 1.05
English

Building of Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan searched

A search and seizure of documents are underway in the building of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC). Press service of CEC confirmed the information.

There are officers of the Internal Affairs Department for Sverdlovsky district in the building.

Earlier, members of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda were summoned for questioning.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which later developed into riots. As a result, the government of the country was replaced — the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign. The acting head of state is Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.
link: https://24.kg/english/170624/
views: 32
Print
Related
CEC offers to resolve issue of returning electoral deposit to parties
CEC of Kyrgyzstan to schedule repeat parliamentary elections until November 6
CEC of Kyrgyzstan recognizes results of elections to Parliament invalid
CEC of Kyrgyzstan discusses issue of voluntary dissolution
CEC to consider demand of 12 parties to cancel results of elections
CEC of Kyrgyzstan spends over 416 million soms on elections
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives 108 complaints
CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives 21 complains since beginning of voting
CEC of Kyrgyzstan: All polling stations provided with PPE
Elections 2020: CEC accredits 59 international observers
Popular
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network
24 October, Saturday
11:53
Building of Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan searched Building of Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan s...
11:47
One person injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh highway
10:42
Russian Foreign Minister tells when funding to Kyrgyzstan resumes
10:37
Foreign Ministers discuss issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation
10:23
Bishkek hosts Children's Music Festival
23 October, Friday
18:34
Two trucks collide on Osh - Aravan highway