A truck collided with a passenger car on Bishkek-Osh highway. Eyewitnesses reported.

The Traffic Safety Department of Jalal-Abad region told 24.kg news agency that the traffic accident occurred on the 409th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway. The driver of Scania truck lost control of the vehicle and drove into the oncoming lane, where he crashed into Mazda 626.

As a result, the driver of the car was taken to Tash-Kumyr City Hospital with injures.