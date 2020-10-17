19:43
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started

Pretrial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs of Kyrgyzstan have begun. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

It was found out that the former deputy chairman of the Customs Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the State Customs Service and controlled participants of foreign economic activity have established a corruption scheme to extract shadow revenues during customs administration since the beginning of 2016 to the present, as a result of which the state budget has been particularly damaged on an especially large scale.

A set of necessary investigative and operational measures is being carried out within the framework of pre-trial proceedings aimed at checking the activities of the State Customs Service for the specified period, establishing the amount of damage to the state budget and the circle of persons, subject to criminal prosecution.
