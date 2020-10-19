14:25
USD 81.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

Corruption at Customs: 40 participants of Matraimov's shady schemes identified

The investigative bodies of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) identified about 40 people who were members of the closest circle of Raiymbek Matraimov and were involved in corruption schemes. The press service of the SCNS informed 24.kg news agency.

«The whereabouts of these persons are known. Active work is underway to find out their involvement in corruption schemes. As part of the pre-trial proceedings, a set of necessary investigative and operational measures is being carried out aimed at checking the operation of the State Customs Service, calculation the amount of damage to the state budget and other persons, subject to criminal liability,» the State Committee for National Security said.

The national security bodies have started pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs. It was found out that the former deputy chairman of the Customs Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the State Customs Service and controlled participants of foreign economic activity have established a corruption scheme to extract shadow revenues during customs administration since the beginning of 2016 to the present, as a result of which the state budget has been particularly damaged on an especially large scale.
link: https://24.kg/english/169838/
views: 104
Print
Related
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Raiymbek Matraimov's brother Tilek placed under house arrest
Elnura Mambetzhunusheva becomes head of State Customs Service
Tilek Matraimov placed in SCNS pretrial detention center
Sadyr Japarov: Raiymbek Matraimov is wanted by law enforcement officers
Trying to fled Tilek Matraimov handed over to special services of Kyrgyzstan
Customs declaration of goods resumed in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal cases initiated against Asylbek Jeenbekov, Raiymbek Matraimov
Tilek Matraimov, his relatives detained while trying to cross state border
Customs declaration of goods suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
19 October, Monday
14:07
SCNS summons ex-deputy chairman of Financial Police for interrogation SCNS summons ex-deputy chairman of Financial Police for...
13:54
Batukaev’s release: Supreme Court hearing scheduled for October 21
13:27
Corruption at Customs: 40 participants of Matraimov's shady schemes identified
13:15
CEC offers to resolve issue of returning electoral deposit to parties
13:04
Cousin of ex-deputy of Parliament becomes head of Osh region