Corruption at Customs: 40 participants of Matraimov's shady schemes identified

The investigative bodies of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) identified about 40 people who were members of the closest circle of Raiymbek Matraimov and were involved in corruption schemes. The press service of the SCNS informed 24.kg news agency.

«The whereabouts of these persons are known. Active work is underway to find out their involvement in corruption schemes. As part of the pre-trial proceedings, a set of necessary investigative and operational measures is being carried out aimed at checking the operation of the State Customs Service, calculation the amount of damage to the state budget and other persons, subject to criminal liability,» the State Committee for National Security said.

The national security bodies have started pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs. It was found out that the former deputy chairman of the Customs Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the State Customs Service and controlled participants of foreign economic activity have established a corruption scheme to extract shadow revenues during customs administration since the beginning of 2016 to the present, as a result of which the state budget has been particularly damaged on an especially large scale.