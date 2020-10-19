CEC offers to resolve issue of returning electoral deposit to parties

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan offers parliament deputies to resolve the issue of returning the electoral deposit to the parties participated in the October 4 elections. Deputy Head of CEC Abdyzhapar Bekmatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there is no norm in the legislation providing for return of the deposit in case of annulment of the voting results. «There has never been such a precedent before, and the election law does not say anything about it,» Abdyzhapar Bekmatov said.

Earlier, the issue of return of 5 million soms was raised by Reforma party.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to declare the election results invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which developed into riots. As a result, the government was replaced in the country — President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.