14:25
USD 81.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

CEC offers to resolve issue of returning electoral deposit to parties

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan offers parliament deputies to resolve the issue of returning the electoral deposit to the parties participated in the October 4 elections. Deputy Head of CEC Abdyzhapar Bekmatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there is no norm in the legislation providing for return of the deposit in case of annulment of the voting results. «There has never been such a precedent before, and the election law does not say anything about it,» Abdyzhapar Bekmatov said.

Earlier, the issue of return of 5 million soms was raised by Reforma party.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to declare the election results invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which developed into riots. As a result, the government was replaced in the country — President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.
link: https://24.kg/english/169836/
views: 105
Print
Related
Parliamentary elections to be scheduled after lowering electoral threshold
Repeat parliamentary elections could be held on December 20 in Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan to schedule repeat parliamentary elections until November 6
Post-election riots in Kyrgyzstan: European Union makes statement
CEC of Kyrgyzstan recognizes results of elections to Parliament invalid
CEC of Kyrgyzstan discusses issue of voluntary dissolution
CEC to consider demand of 12 parties to cancel results of elections
Results of parliamentary elections canceled in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan intends to meet with party leaders
Elections 2020: Protesters try to break into territory of the White House
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
19 October, Monday
14:07
SCNS summons ex-deputy chairman of Financial Police for interrogation SCNS summons ex-deputy chairman of Financial Police for...
13:54
Batukaev’s release: Supreme Court hearing scheduled for October 21
13:27
Corruption at Customs: 40 participants of Matraimov's shady schemes identified
13:15
CEC offers to resolve issue of returning electoral deposit to parties
13:04
Cousin of ex-deputy of Parliament becomes head of Osh region