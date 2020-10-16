Sooronbai Jeenbekov: I did my best to return the country to legal framework

«I did my best to return the country to the legal framework,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at an extraordinary session of Parliament.

He noted that the country has gone through difficult days.

«I did my best to return the country to the legal framework and stabilize the situation. I want to note the role of the media and civil society, which have always been open with us. I would like to thank the citizens of the country who contributed to the preservation of peace in the country on these days,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.