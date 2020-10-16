Kyrgyzstan remains committed to international obligations

The Kyrgyz Republic declares that it remains fully committed to all of its international obligations and strict implementation of all previously signed bilateral and multilateral treaties and agreements. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic said in a statement.

In recent days, the entire world community has been closely monitoring the events in Kyrgyzstan. Parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on October 4, 2020. The Kyrgyz side expresses its deep gratitude to the international partners for the technical assistance provided in organizing and holding the elections, as well as in sending international observer missions, including from the CIS, CSTO, SCO, OSCE / ODIHR, TURKPA, CCTS and others.

«To our great regret, the elections of deputies of the Parliament were overshadowed by reports and appeals from political parties about violations of the electoral process, falsifications, bribery of voters. All this resulted in a just popular outrage, which escalated into riots in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on the night of October 6, 2020. Tear gas, flash-bang grenades, rubber bullets were used by law enforcement agencies. About 1,200 people from among the civilian population and law enforcement officers were injured, 120 of them severely, one person died,» the Foreign Ministry says in the statement.

Representatives of most of the political parties participating in the elections also rejected the announced voting results. Under pressure from the public, on October 6, the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda declared the election results invalid. On the same day, the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov resigned.

«From that moment on, all wholesome political forces, intelligentsia, elders, youth of the country have united their efforts aimed at ensuring the security of citizens, maintaining stability in society, preventing escalation and, most importantly, at the earliest possible return of all political processes in the country to the legal framework,» the Foreign Ministry noted.

On October 13, the current composition of the Parliament elected a Speaker of the Parliament, Kanat Isaev, that created a further basis for formation of a legitimate government. On October 14, the Parliament approved the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the composition of the Government. On the same day, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree appointing the Prime Minister and members of the Government.

On October 15, Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his decision to resign. The president’s statement will be considered at the session of the Parliament on October 16.

«At present, with the return of the internal political situation to the legal framework, the Government, all state and administrative bodies are working as usual, continue to carry out the tasks assigned to them. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its subordinate organizations, as well as foreign missions of Kyrgyzstan also carry out work as usual, including on issues of political, trade and economic cooperation and protection of the rights and interests of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in foreign states,» the Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time, it is stressed that Kyrgyzstan expresses gratitude to the entire international community, its friendly and fraternal neighbors in the region, strategic partners and international organizations for their support in these difficult days for the country and people.

«The events of recent days once again confirm that the freedom-loving people of Kyrgyzstan are the main guarantor that our country will not turn away from the path of democracy and will continue its development in accordance with the principles of the rule of law, protection and promotion of human rights. At the same time, the Kyrgyz side confirms its commitment to maintaining continuity in the development of friendly relations with its foreign partners, protection of the rights of investors and ensuring the safety of foreign citizens in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.