Children can’t travel to Kazakhstan with birth certificate from October 20

Birth certificate of minor citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will no longer be a document giving the right to cross the state border, including air traffic between these countries. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

A protocol on amending the agreement between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on the procedure for stay of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kyrgyz Republic entered into force on August 18, 2020. It stipulates that citizens will be allowed to cross the state border only with passports from October 20.

«At the same time, citizens of the parties who have previously left and have not reached the age of 16 and do not have a valid passport, will have to present a birth certificate upon returning to their homeland,» the message says.
