Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes

The Russian Federation decided to suspend provision of financial support to the Kyrgyz Republic until the political situation in the country stabilizes and functioning of state authorities is restored. RBC reported with reference to a source in the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.

According to the source of RBC, the decision was made taking into account the current situation in Kyrgyzstan.

In 2019, Russia has granted $ 30 million to Kyrgyzstan. This is one of the latest assistance packages.

Since 2005, Russia has also written off over $ 700 million of debts of the Kyrgyz Republic. In February 2018, the debt was completely written off.

Since 2012, Moscow has provided over $ 250 million in grants to Bishkek.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began after thousands of people held rally to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid. The protesters released political prisoners, including Sadyr Japarov. Later, most of them were placed back in their cells. Sadyr Japarov was approved by the Parliament as the head of the Cabinet of Ministers. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov is ready to step down, but after parliamentary elections are held and new presidential elections are announced.
