President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Speaker and Prime Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Speaker of the Parliament, Kanat Isaev, and the Prime Minister, Sadyr Japarov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated them on their appointment, wished them success in their work and expressed hope that their activities would be constructive and would benefit society and the country.

The President stressed that today the country is facing acute issues of preparation for the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, as well as for the autumn-winter heating season.

He also noted that in addition to working out short-term plans, long-term programs for the development of the country were needed, including economic recovery, attracting investments, social obligations of states.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that he was always ready for dialogue with the parties for the sake of stability and development of the country.