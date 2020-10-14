President signs decree appointing Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on Appointment of the Prime Minister and Members of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the press service of the head of state, in accordance with Part 5 Article 84 of the Constitution, it was decided to appoint the Government in the following composition:

First Deputy Prime Minister — Artem Novikov;

Vice Prime Minister — Ravshan Sabirov;

Vice Prime Minister — Maksat Mamytkanov;

Vice Prime Minister — Aida Ismailova;

Minister of Economy — Sanzhar Mukanbetov;

Minister of Finance — Kiyalbek Mukashev;

Minister of Health — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev;

Minister of Agriculture — Erkinbek Choduev;

Minister of Justice — Marat Zhamankulov;

Minister of Foreign Affairs — Ruslan Kazakbaev;

Minister of Culture and Information — Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov;

Minister of Emergency Situations — Boobek Azhikeev;

Minister of Internal Affairs — Ulanbek Niyazbekov;

Minister of Transport and Roads — Bakyt Berdaliev;

Minister of Labor and Social Protection — Ulukbek Kochkorov;

Minister of Education and Science — Almazbek Beishenaliev;

Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use — Zhyrgalbek Sagynbaev;

Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications — Altynbek Ismailov.