Sadyr Japarov: Persecution of political opponents is unacceptable

Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov believes that criminal prosecution of political opponents who do not threaten public safety is unacceptable. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet Office reported.

Sadyr Japarov commented on numerous appeals of public and political figures about the need to release the young politician Temirlan Sultanbekov from custody.

“It should be stressed that I, as Prime Minister, do not have the moral right and authority to influence the court, prosecutors and investigators. I believe that in a state governed by the rule of law, which we are striving to build, detention of public and political figures under investigation can be replaced by house arrest," Sadyr Japarov said.    
