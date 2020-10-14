Sadyr Japarov meets with ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov

Sadyr Japarov met with the ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov. The Government confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The parties reportedly discussed the situation in the country, inadmissibility of heating of civil emotions and danger of destabilization.

The former head of Government believes that the country should enter the constitutional field as soon as possible and restore order. Sadyr Japarov, whom the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan intends to legitimize today, agreed that all political forces should take steps for this.

It is specified that the meeting was also attended by the leader of Mekenchil party, Kamchybek Tashiev.