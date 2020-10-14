12:17
Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis in connection with approval of Prime Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov made an appeal to the Kyrgyzstanis today regarding the legitimization of the appointment to the post of Prime Minister.

He recalled that the Speaker of the Parliament was elected yesterday. Now the Parliament will be able to function in full. Therefore, the President suggested the Parliament to consider the issue of approving Sadyr Japarov to the post of Prime Minister in compliance with all the requirements of the law.

Resolutions were returned to Parliament, as they were adopted in violation of legislative norms.

«To stabilize the situation in the country and for recognition of the new Prime Minister by other states, it is important that all decisions should be legitimate, and the candidacy of the Prime Minister should be approved in strict accordance with the law. I hope that the Parliament will put an end to this process around the Prime Minister,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

«The coronavirus pandemic still poses a threat to the health of our citizens. Winter is just around the corner. Children should go to school and learn in peace. Business loves silence. We must create all the conditions for this. I call on all parties to move from politicking to creative action. Kyrgyzstan is a legal state. Issues should be resolved only within the framework of the law, and not by pressure. I urge you all to abide by the law. Let’s show wisdom and overcome all difficulties, preserve the unity of the people of Kyrgyzstan,» the President concluded.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on October 10. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.
