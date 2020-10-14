UN Secretary-General's Special Representative to arrive in Bishkek

The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman intends to arrive in Bishkek on October 15. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General will meet with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Natalia Gherman intends to discuss the current situation in the republic with the legitimate head of state. In his statements, UN Head Antonio Guterres reaffirmed the organization’s readiness to assist the Kyrgyz Republic in finding solutions to overcome the crisis within the framework of the constitutional process and the earliest economic stabilization of the country.

Riots in Kyrgyzstan began on the night of October 6 after thousands of people held a rally to protest the results of the parliamentary elections. The Central Election Commission was forced to declare them invalid.