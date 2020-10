Construction of a new infectious diseases hospital in Bishkek is nearing completion. The Republican Emergency Response Center informed 24.kg news agency.

«The hospital consists of four units. To date, the contractor has completed the roofing and interior decoration of the building. Cleaning of the premises and improvement of the surrounding area are nearing completion. Furniture is being mounted. Delivery of medical equipment is expected in the near future,» the center said.

Construction of a new infectious diseases hospital made of lightweight structures began in July 2020. It is designed for 100 beds. The project is funded by the Social Partnership Fund for Regional Development.