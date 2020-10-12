01:03
Riots in Bishkek: Temirlan Sultanbekov taken into custody for two months

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a measure of restriction for an activist Temirlan Sultanbekov.

According to the lawyer Chynara Dzhakupbekova, her client was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 until December 10. This decision was made by a judge Turatbek Bekenov.

She noted that Temirlan Sultanbekov is accused of staging mass riots. The court decision will be appealed.

Riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people held rally to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of the republic was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid.

A rally was held on Ala-Too square on October 9, during which its participants were stoned and pelted with bottles. Several people were injured.

The State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, as well as the ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov.
