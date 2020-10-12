18:53
Sadyr Japarov holds first meeting and gives instructions

Sadyr Japarov held a meeting with the heads of departments of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet Office reported.

He noted that the country is on the verge of major political and economic reforms.

«It is important to maintain stability for the further development of the country. All government agencies must work normally. The tasks we face, including optimization of the public administration system and reduction of bureaucratic obstacles, implementation of measures to restore economic activity and support for business, must be resolved in a short time,» Sadyr Japarov said.

As a result of the meeting, the structural divisions were given a number of instructions, including to ensure stable passage of the autumn-winter season; taking measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection; organizing a meeting with representatives of the business community; holding a meeting with donor organizations; ensuring timely payment of social benefits; implementation of programs for fiscalization of tax and customs procedures; ensuring public and food security.

On October 10, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov as the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of the part of the deputies as a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.
