Experts: Sooronbai Jeenbekov must fulfill his promise and hold elections

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov is forced to resign. Statement of the expert working group on monitoring the judicial and legal reform says.

The statement was signed by a member of the Council for Judicial Reform under the President Gulmira Mamatkerimova, Doctor of Law, Professor Leila Sydykova, lawyers Ulan Satarov, Aslan Kulbaev, Bakyt Kachikeeva.

It is noted that all recent political decisions are made under pressure and intimidation. «People are illegally released from prisons, the intimidated judges and deputies are forced to make decisions in violation of laws and parliamentary procedures. We cannot give a legal assessment of the court decisions by which individual prisoners were released from prisons at night, since no one saw them. But the fact that this happened, and the court decisions were made the next day, also testifies to the illegality of the actions or that they were made under great pressure and threats,» the statement says.

Experts are also worried about the latest appointments in the law enforcement and security structures. There is a risk that criminals will penetrate into law enforcement structures, experts of the working group say.

«We do not see the president in public space. Sadyr Japarov speaks on his behalf. The head of state is a hostage of the situation, and these forces are forcing him to submit a letter of resignation,» authors of the statement believe.

Experts believe that Sooronbai Jeenbekov should not leave his post now and make decisions under pressure from criminalized groups, as this will aggravate the situation and lead to political and legal collapse.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov does not have the moral right to write a letter of resignation now, but must stay and hold fair and transparent elections, form a legitimate Parliament and Government.

In addition, the experts turned to Sadyr Japarov. «We believe that you do not make all decisions, that you, too, are coerced by people who carry out a criminal seizure of power. You have to act strictly according to the Constitution and laws. You have no right to demand president’s resignation,» the statement reads.

Experts ask political parties to stop adding oil to the flame and stirring up conflict, and to direct all efforts to preserving peace and stability in Kyrgyzstan and to contribute to entry into the legal framework.

It is necessary to comply with the norms of the Constitution, you need to head for new elections and work with your voters, you must bring worthy people to Parliament, without people who have tarnished themselves, not from criminal structures, not people from your tribes and clans. From statement of the expert working group

The experts noted that the deputies of the Parliament did not cope with their work, did not justify the hopes of society. «You failed to give us a stable and developed future, you failed to create a reliable legal society where we could all live safely, where human rights would be respected and all decisions would be based on the rule of law. You have divided society and politicized it. Today you have to do everything within the framework of the Constitution, stand guard over the society and not indulge the criminals, which have long been merged with big money,» the statement says.

According to experts, civil society, NGOs and active citizens need to maintain their neutrality, not be politicized and stand guard over human rights, the Constitution and public interest.

«We welcome that NGOs have offered their efforts to create a neutral platform for negotiations and an appeal to restore constitutional order. Now you need to decide who you are with: a legally elected president or criminals. We know that a part of society criticizes the head of state for his sluggishness, for the lack of reforms, charisma, for the lack of will to stop his inner circle from interfering in state affairs. But now the lesser of two evils must be chosen. The time has come for law to prevail, not power,» the professional group noted.