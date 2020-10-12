Emomali Rahmon wins presidential elections in Tajikistan

Emomali Rahmon won the presidential elections in Tajikistan. RIA Novosti reported citing the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Tajikistan, Bakhtiyor Khudoerzoda.

«According to preliminary results, the incumbent head of state Emomali Rahmon won the presidential elections with 90.92 percent of votes, or 3,837 million people with a turnout of 85.39 percent, or 4,221 million voters,» he said following counting of 100 percent of the ballots.

This is the fifth term in office for Emomali Rahmon, who has led the country since 1992. He will head the country for the next 7 years.

Five leaders of various political forces ran for presidency: the incumbent President Rahmon (ruling People’s Democratic Party), as well as parliament members Miroj Abdulloev (Communist Party), Rustam Latifzoda (Agrarian Party), Rustam Rakhmatzoda (Economic Reform Party) and Abduhalim Gafforzoda (Socialist party).