OSCE calls on parties to conflict in Kyrgyzstan to refrain from violence

Albanian Chairmanship in the OSCE calls on all parties to refrain from violence and to peacefully settle the current situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The organization notes its concern about the deteriorating situation. «We call on all political leaders and citizens of Kyrgyzstan to refrain from violence and act in the interests of maintaining stability in the country,» the statement says.

Albanian Chairmanship in the OSCE calls for a search for a peaceful solution to the situation within the framework of the Constitution and the current national legislation, and stresses that it will continue to closely monitor developments.

A clash between supporters of Omurbek Babanov, Almazbek Atambayev and supporters of Sadyr Japarov occurred yesterday on Ala-Too square. As a result, five people were injured.

A state of emergency is imposed in the capital from October 10 by the decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.