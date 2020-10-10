10:31
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

OSCE calls on parties to conflict in Kyrgyzstan to refrain from violence

Albanian Chairmanship in the OSCE calls on all parties to refrain from violence and to peacefully settle the current situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The organization notes its concern about the deteriorating situation. «We call on all political leaders and citizens of Kyrgyzstan to refrain from violence and act in the interests of maintaining stability in the country,» the statement says.

Albanian Chairmanship in the OSCE calls for a search for a peaceful solution to the situation within the framework of the Constitution and the current national legislation, and stresses that it will continue to closely monitor developments.

 A clash between supporters of Omurbek Babanov, Almazbek Atambayev and supporters of Sadyr Japarov occurred yesterday on Ala-Too square. As a result, five people were injured.

A state of emergency is imposed in the capital from October 10 by the decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
link: https://24.kg/english/168614/
views: 109
Print
Related
Elections 2020: OSCE / ODIHR sends observers to Kyrgyzstan
OSCE: Manipulation of Information law may result in media freedom restrictions
OSCE representative comments on arson attack on Channel Three in Talas
OSCE concerned over new amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law in Kyrgyzstan
OSCE Office hands over personal protective equipment for doctors in Bishkek
OSCE to provide medical workers of Kyrgyzstan with protective equipment
OSCE: No intimidation of journalists should be tolerated
OSCE Representative concerned by claims against media outlets in Kyrgyzstan
OSCE concerned by closure of TV channel in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan improves its position in Freedom of Speech ranking
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
10 October, Saturday
10:30
Ombudsman urges politicians to find strength to cope with personal grievances Ombudsman urges politicians to find strength to cope wi...
10:07
Center of Bishkek on October 10. Photoreport
10:03
MPs to elect Speaker and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan today
09:40
Omurbek Babanov not going to leave Kyrgyzstan
09:34
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan abroad appeal to leaders of political parties
9 October, Friday
22:09
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
21:51
People’s guards, law enforcement officers to patrol Bishkek
21:42
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes another statement
21:25
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to meet at state residence