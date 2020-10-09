Riots begin on Ala-Too square

Riots broke out on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. Supporters of Sadyr Japarov, who came to the place where the protesters of Almazbek Atambayev and Omurbek Babanov gathered, started a fight.

The parties throw stones and bottles at each other. A mass brawl broke out.

The leaders and organizers of the protest rally left the podium, it was taken by the protesters of Sadyr Japarov.

Rallies continue for the fifth day in different parts of the city. Supporters of the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov rallied on the Old Square. They came to Ala-Too square, where supporters of Omurbek Babanov and the former president Almazbek Atambayev gathered.