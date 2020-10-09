State of emergency imposed in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov imposed a state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek city. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The decree was signed today. It is noted that in connection with the current situation associated with violence and the threat to life and health of people resulting from mass riots, in accordance with Article 15, Paragraph 2 Part 9 of Article 64 of the Constitution and Articles 3, 4, 7, 8 of the Constitutional Law «On the state of emergency» solely in the interests of ensuring protection of the life and health of citizens, their safety, as well as in order to quickly stabilize the socio-political situation, establish public order in the territory of Bishkek, it is decided:

To introduce a state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek for the period from 20:00 on October 9, 2020 to 08:00 on October 21, 2020.

To appoint the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Almazbek Orozaliev as the Commandant of the city of Bishkek for the period of the state of emergency. Form a commandant’s office in Bishkek to ensure the state of emergency.

To approve the regulation on the commandant’s office, determine the following emergency measures, temporary restrictions on the rights and freedoms of citizens and their additional obligations in the territory of Bishkek:

1) Introduce a curfew.

2) Introduce a special regime of entry and exit of citizens.

3) Prohibit individual citizens from leaving their house (apartment) or temporary residence for a specified period.

4) To involve in the protection of public order, strategic facilities and facilities that ensure the life of the population, subdivisions of authorized state bodies in charge of defense and internal affairs.

5) Prohibit holding of entertainment, sports and other mass events, as well as strikes, meetings, rallies, street marches, demonstrations and pickets.

6) To expel violators of public order who are not residents of the area, including foreign citizens, at their expense to their place of permanent residence or outside the area where a state of emergency has been declared.

7) In order to ensure the activities of enterprises and organizations for the production and supply of products, make changes to their work plans, establish a special mode of operation for enterprises, institutions and organizations, as well as resolve other issues of their economic activities.

8) Prohibit dismissal of workers and employees on their own free will, except for cases of dismissal for valid reasons.

9) Introduce control over the media, if they can be used to escalate the current situation in the territory where the state of emergency has been declared.

10) Introduce special rules for using communication means.

11) Restrict the movement of vehicles, including foreign ones, and conduct their inspection, with the exception of the transport of diplomatic services.

12) Check documents in places of mass gathering of citizens.

13) Introduce for citizens living in the territory where a state of emergency has been declared early measures to ensure their own safety.

The Commandant should take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety, protection of life and health of citizens on the territory of Bishkek. The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security, as well as the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and other involved state bodies and local self-government bodies must provide all possible assistance to the Commandant with all available forces and means in ensuring the safety, protection of the life and health of citizens.

The General Staff should transport into the territory of the city of Bishkek military formations with military equipment to organize checkpoints, suppress armed clashes, ensure the protection of law and order and protect the civilian population.

The Supreme Court shall be granted the right to change the territorial jurisdiction of civil, criminal, administrative cases, misdemeanor cases, as well as materials of pre-trial proceedings in the territory of the city of Bishkek of the Kyrgyz Republic for the period of the state of emergency.

To General Prosecutor’s Office:

1) Ensure supervision over compliance with the law in the implementation of measures and time limits established by this decree.

2) Provide the right to change the legal jurisdiction on the territory of the city of Bishkek of the Kyrgyz Republic for the period of the state of emergency.

The Government should provide the necessary funds to ensure the state of emergency.

In order to prevent the escalation of the current situation, the media shall disseminate information provided by the Commandant during the introduction of the state of emergency. The decree is sent to the Parliament and comes into force from the moment of signing.