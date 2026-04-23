Ulan Mamatkanov appointed Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers

Ulan Mamatkanov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a corresponding decree.

The new Deputy Cabinet Chairman will oversee the social sector.

Ulan Mamatkanov is 44 years old. He was born in the village of Mady in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. In 2004, he graduated from Osh State University with a degree in public and municipal administration, and later from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He began his career in 2005 at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. He served as an assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister and held various positions in the Ministry of Labor and the government office. Over the years, he served as an expert in the presidential office and headed the social development department.

Since 2021, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Social Fund.

On April 9, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Edil Baisalov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States of America.