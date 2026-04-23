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 Food prices in Kyrgyzstan fall amid rising prices in Kazakhstan and Russia

Kyrgyzstan recorded a decline in prices for most basic food products amid rising prices in neighboring countries. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Situation on the Kyrgyz market

On April 22, 2026, ministry employees conducted a comparative monitoring of food prices. On the domestic market, the most noticeable price declines over the week were for eggs (by 2.5 percent), butter (by 1.7 percent), and imported first-grade wheat flour (by 1.4 percent). The prices of:

  • pasteurized milk, tandoor bread, and mutton also fell by 0.3 percent;
  • beef and local flour by 0.2 percent;
  • sugar and pan bread by 0.1 percent.
  • Carrots (by 0.3 percent) and sunflower oil (by 0.1 percent) increased in prices slightly.

Price surge in Kazakhstan

In the neighboring republic, there was a sharp increase in the price of young onions—by 32 percent.

Prices also increased for:

  • rice by 4.2 percent;
  • carrots by 3.9 percent;
  • sugar by 3.3 percent;
  • milk by 3 percent;
  • flour by 2.1 percent.

Prices for butter (by 4.9 percent) and spaghetti (by 3 percent) decreased.

Food price increase in Russia

In the Russian Federation, monitoring showed price increases for all monitored goods:

  • milk — by 1.4 percent;
  • carrots — by 1.2 percent;
  • sugar — by 1.1 percent;
  • potatoes — by 0.9 percent;
  • eggs — by 0.8 percent;
  • beef — by 0.7 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/371674/
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