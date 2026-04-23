Former head of Kok-Boru Federation sentenced

On April 23, the Chui Regional Court sentenced Talas Begaliev, former president of the Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan. The court’s press service reported.

He was found guilty under several serious articles of the Criminal Code, including extortion, participation in a criminal organization, financing an organized group, and money laundering.

The court sentenced Begaliyev to 14 years in prison with confiscation of property. He was taken into custody right in the courtroom.

Previously, in May 2025, the State Committee for National Security reported his arrest. According to the security services, he had ties to criminal organizations and was the okul ata of crime boss Chyngyz Dzhumagulov, nicknamed Doo, who was killed in 2022 in pretrial detention center No. 1. Investigators alleged that Begaliev, along with members of an organized group, seized land plots covering approximately 2 hectares in the village of Kara-Zhygach in Alamedin district. The land was valued at approximately $2 million. The plots were subsequently registered to his relatives.

The verdict can be appealed in accordance with established legal procedures.