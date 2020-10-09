Presidents of four republics make appeal on situation in Kyrgyzstan

The Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan issued a joint statement on the events in Kyrgyzstan.

According to them, the events taking place in brotherly Kyrgyzstan cause serious concern.

«We, as close neighbors, bound by centuries-old ties of friendship, good neighborliness, common cultural and spiritual values, call on the people of Kyrgyzstan in these difficult days to show their inherent wisdom in order to maintain peace and restore stability in the country,» the presidents say.

They expressed hope that all political parties and public circles of Kyrgyzstan will make the necessary efforts to ensure peace and tranquility, to resolve the issues that have arisen with the indispensable observance of the Constitution and national legislation.

The prosperity of Kyrgyzstan is an important factor in regional security and sustainable development of the entire Central Asia. Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan

«Our countries have one past and are building a common future. The peoples of Central Asia are historically united by the desire for lasting peace, harmony and creation for the benefit of future generations. Sharing common goals, our states are actively strengthening regional cooperation to expand trade, economic, investment, transport, communication, cultural and humanitarian ties, cross-border and interregional interaction,» the neighbors of Kyrgyzstan noted.

«Moving along the path of further strengthening Central Asian solidarity, we will always support the people of Kyrgyzstan in their striving for unity, peaceful, independent development and prosperity,» they concluded.