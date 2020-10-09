President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov ready to resign

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov made another appeal to the Kyrgyzstanis in connection with the current political situation in the country.

He admitted that the political situation in the country has reached a critical point and he was ready to take certain steps to resolve it.

New parliamentary elections are to be scheduled. The decision on this issue will be taken by the CEC. These measures will ease the current political tensions. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He noted that it was necessary to dismiss the Prime Minister and members of the Government who worked before the crisis that would create a legal basis for new appointments.

In order to legitimize appointment of the new Cabinet and its members, a resolution of the Parliament and a presidential decree are needed. Sooronbai Jeenbekov is ready to sign it.

«In order the parliament members can fulfill their duties, law enforcement agencies must ensure the safety of deputies of the Parliament,» he said.

The head of state assured that he intends to legitimize the ongoing personnel changes.

«No position is higher for me than the integrity of the state, the unity of the people and the peace of the society. We need to get the current situation back in the legal framework as soon as possible.

I call on all political forces to maintain peace and tranquility in the country, not to divide the people and not to split the society,» he concluded.

After the legitimate heads of the executive authorities are approved and the country takes the path of legality, I am ready to leave the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people held rally to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid.