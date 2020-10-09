10:01
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Kazakhstan’s MFA demands from Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of its citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan made a statement on the situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Ministry noted that attacks and attempts to seize a number of enterprises owned by Kazakh investors in the Kyrgyz Republic cause serious concern.

«The facts of threats of physical violence against employees — citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and damage to the property of these enterprises cause particular concern. In recent years, Kazakhstani companies have invested more than $ 1 billion in the economy of Kyrgyzstan, making a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the neighboring country,» the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan said.

The Republic of Kazakhstan called on the Kyrgyz side to immediately take measures to ensure the safety of both citizens of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstani companies located in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

After the events on October 5, various political groups for the third day cannot return the country to the legal framework and squabble over cabinet appointments. The facts of attacks on enterprises engaged in the development of deposits were also registered.
link: https://24.kg/english/168414/
views: 77
Print
Related
Kazakhstan’s Security Committee head discusses security with Omurbek Suvanaliev
Kazakhstan not to increase number of flights to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan starts returning electricity to Kyrgyzstan
Navigation seals project launched on Kyrgyzstan – Kazakhstan border
WHO admits another Kazakhstan’s coronavirus vaccine to clinical trials
Date of resumption of Kyrgyzstan - Kazakhstan flights announced
Flights with Kazakhstan to be resumed: when and who can fly
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic
Two people try to get into Kazakhstan across Ashpara river
Karkyra checkpoint on state border with Kazakhstan resumes work
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
9 October, Friday
09:53
President ready for dialogue with all political forces, including Sadyr Japarov President ready for dialogue with all political forces,...
09:45
Kazakhstan’s MFA demands from Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of its citizens
09:31
Kazakhstan’s Security Committee head discusses security with Omurbek Suvanaliev
8 October, Thursday
21:28
Peskov: Development of situation in Kyrgyzstan is of concern to Moscow
21:08
New Speaker voices proposals to President of Kyrgyzstan to get out of situation
18:45
Business ready to mediate for stabilization of situation in Kyrgyzstan
18:37
Deputy head of Security Council instructs not to let officials out of country
18:31
Melis Myrzakmatov meets with Asylbek Jeenbekov, Iskender Matraimov