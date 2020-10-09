Kazakhstan’s MFA demands from Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of its citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan made a statement on the situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Ministry noted that attacks and attempts to seize a number of enterprises owned by Kazakh investors in the Kyrgyz Republic cause serious concern.

«The facts of threats of physical violence against employees — citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and damage to the property of these enterprises cause particular concern. In recent years, Kazakhstani companies have invested more than $ 1 billion in the economy of Kyrgyzstan, making a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the neighboring country,» the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan said.

The Republic of Kazakhstan called on the Kyrgyz side to immediately take measures to ensure the safety of both citizens of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstani companies located in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

After the events on October 5, various political groups for the third day cannot return the country to the legal framework and squabble over cabinet appointments. The facts of attacks on enterprises engaged in the development of deposits were also registered.