21:46
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Peskov: Development of situation in Kyrgyzstan is of concern to Moscow

«Development of the situation in Kyrgyzstan is of deep concern to Moscow,» said Dmitry Peskov, Spokesman for the President of Russia.

According to him, the Kyrgyz Republic is an advanced partner of the Russian Federation, the parties are working in conditions of deep integration within the EurAsEC and the CIS.

The current events are very important for Russia, the situation in the country now looks like chaos.

Dmitry Peskov

He also expressed hope that Omurbek Suvanaliev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, will contribute to stabilization of the situation.

Dmitry Peskov evaded the answer to journalist’s question whether Russia would have provided asylum to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, if he had left the country.

«Wait, this is not discussed so far, let’s still consistently consider the issues that are on the agenda,» he said and added that he did not know, if Jeenbekov was in Russia at the moment.

After the events on October 5, various political groups for the third day cannot return the country to the legal field and squabble over cabinet appointments.
link: https://24.kg/english/168398/
views: 61
Print
Related
Omurbek Suvanaliev discusses situation in Kyrgyzstan with FSB Director
Vladimir Putin hopes conflict in Kyrgyzstan to be resolved peacefully
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday
Kremlin comments on developments in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia interested in ensuring stability in Kyrgyzstan
Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan: Safety should be a priority
Russia could repeatedly close borders due to coronavirus
Russia and CSTO recognize legitimacy of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
Increase in number of flights to Russia depends on epidemiological situation
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
8 October, Thursday
21:28
Peskov: Development of situation in Kyrgyzstan is of concern to Moscow Peskov: Development of situation in Kyrgyzstan is of co...
21:08
New Speaker voices proposals to President of Kyrgyzstan to get out of situation
18:45
Business ready to mediate for stabilization of situation in Kyrgyzstan
18:37
Deputy head of Security Council instructs not to let officials out of country
18:31
Melis Myrzakmatov meets with Asylbek Jeenbekov, Iskender Matraimov