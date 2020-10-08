Peskov: Development of situation in Kyrgyzstan is of concern to Moscow

«Development of the situation in Kyrgyzstan is of deep concern to Moscow,» said Dmitry Peskov, Spokesman for the President of Russia.

According to him, the Kyrgyz Republic is an advanced partner of the Russian Federation, the parties are working in conditions of deep integration within the EurAsEC and the CIS.

The current events are very important for Russia, the situation in the country now looks like chaos. Dmitry Peskov

He also expressed hope that Omurbek Suvanaliev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, will contribute to stabilization of the situation.

Dmitry Peskov evaded the answer to journalist’s question whether Russia would have provided asylum to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, if he had left the country.

«Wait, this is not discussed so far, let’s still consistently consider the issues that are on the agenda,» he said and added that he did not know, if Jeenbekov was in Russia at the moment.

After the events on October 5, various political groups for the third day cannot return the country to the legal field and squabble over cabinet appointments.