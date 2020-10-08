Kursan Asanov: I will not allow splitting the country along ethnic lines

There are political forces in Kyrgyzstan that are trying to use national and regional issues for the sake of further destabilization. The Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, Kursan Asanov, announced at a briefing today in Bishkek.

«I will not voice the names, I will say that we are working and making sure that instigators do not use national and regional issues for their own purposes. As a general, I guarantee that we will suppress and punish harshly for this!» he said.

He also noted that the situation in the country remains difficult, but stable.

The former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov became the commandant of Bishkek and the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on October 6.