14:10
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Kursan Asanov: I will not allow splitting the country along ethnic lines

There are political forces in Kyrgyzstan that are trying to use national and regional issues for the sake of further destabilization. The Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, Kursan Asanov, announced at a briefing today in Bishkek.

«I will not voice the names, I will say that we are working and making sure that instigators do not use national and regional issues for their own purposes. As a general, I guarantee that we will suppress and punish harshly for this!» he said.

He also noted that the situation in the country remains difficult, but stable.

The former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov became the commandant of Bishkek and the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on October 6.
link: https://24.kg/english/168295/
views: 94
Print
Related
Acting Internal Affairs Minister Kursan Asanov declares his legitimacy
Kursan Asanov becomes commandant of Bishkek
Zhenish Razakov asks to punish Kursan Asanov to fullest extent of law
Kursan Asanov has bilateral pneumonia, court hearing postponed
Kursan Asanov’s case. Damirbek Paizylda uulu placed under house arrest
Kursan Asanov’s case. Damirbek Paizylda uulu remanded in custody
Case of ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov sent to court
Kursan Asanov’s case: What ex-Deputy Interior Minister is suspected of
Editor of Chyndyk newspaper leaves Military Prosecutor’s Office
Kursan Asanov’s case: Editor of Chyndyk newspaper placed under house arrest
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
8 October, Thursday
14:01
245 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,342 in total 245 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
13:46
Kursan Asanov: I will not allow splitting the country along ethnic lines
13:33
Staff of Finance Ministry expresses no confidence in Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva
13:13
Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov returns to work
13:05
Acting Internal Affairs Minister Kursan Asanov declares his legitimacy