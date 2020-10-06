22:29
Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia interested in ensuring stability in Kyrgyzstan

«Russia is interested in ensuring internal political stability in Kyrgyzstan — its strategic partner and ally, the security and well-being of all friendly people of this country,» the official commentary of the Information and Press Department of the Foreign Ministry of Russia in connection with the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic says.

«In the current circumstances, maintenance of conditions for further democratic development of the Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of its Constitution and legislation should remain a priority. We hope for an early resolution of the crisis situation in the legal field, through negotiations and without the use of force,» the message says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry calls on all political forces at this critical moment for the republic to show wisdom and responsibility in order to maintain internal stability and security, the department added.
