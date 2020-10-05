Russia and CSTO recognize legitimacy of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

Observers from the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Russia controlled the main stages of the voting process — from the start of work of polling stations till the counting of votes. It was announced today at a briefing.

The main task of international observers was monitoring the electoral process: compliance with electoral legislation, as well as the principles of political neutrality and objectivity.

On the election day, October 4, the observers have visited 34 polling stations in Osh region and Bishkek. During their visits to polling stations, the Russia representatives stressed the high level of preparation for the elections. There were no complaints about the quality of preparation of voter lists, the procedure for issue of ballots, and the voting procedure.