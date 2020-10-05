14:14
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Russia and CSTO recognize legitimacy of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

Observers from the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Russia controlled the main stages of the voting process — from the start of work of polling stations till the counting of votes. It was announced today at a briefing.

The main task of international observers was monitoring the electoral process: compliance with electoral legislation, as well as the principles of political neutrality and objectivity.

On the election day, October 4, the observers have visited 34 polling stations in Osh region and Bishkek. During their visits to polling stations, the Russia representatives stressed the high level of preparation for the elections. There were no complaints about the quality of preparation of voter lists, the procedure for issue of ballots, and the voting procedure.
link: https://24.kg/english/167588/
views: 90
Print
Related
Adakhan Madumarov accuses government of organizing dirty elections
Tursunbek Akun calls on losing parties to accept defeat with dignity
Five parties unite in attempt to create extra-parliamentary opposition
Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan hold rally in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Observers register violations during voting
Elections 2020: What preliminary composition of Parliament might look like
Elections 2020: Losing parties decide to unite and hold rally
Almost 2 million citizens vote in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan celebrates victory
Almazbek Atambayev's son urges to unite into opposition
Popular
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
5 October, Monday
14:01
Adakhan Madumarov accuses government of organizing dirty elections Adakhan Madumarov accuses government of organizing dirt...
13:41
Russia and CSTO recognize legitimacy of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
13:35
Additional police forces drawn to Ala-Too square in Bishkek
13:30
Tursunbek Akun calls on losing parties to accept defeat with dignity
13:13
Elections 2020: Number of protesters against voting results increases