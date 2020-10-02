Charter flight to Russia could be organized for students from Kyrgyzstan

The Republican Emergency Response Center and the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan are considering the issue of organizing a charter flight for students from Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Civil Aviation Agency, Kurmanbek Akyshev, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the issue of organizing a special flight for students from the Kyrgyz Republic and those who have to leave for treatment is being considered by the Republican Emergency Response Center together with the Foreign Ministry.

«In addition, taking into account the high demand for tickets to Russia, there are charter flights to such cities as Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Surgut, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk,» Karim Usmanov, the Acting Head of the Airport Certification and Traffic Regulation Department of the Civil Aviation Agency, told.

But there are restrictions for them. «There are certain persons who can take charter flights from Kyrgyzstan to the Russian Federation. These are diplomats, a special delegation, family members of those citizens who have Russian citizenship,» Kurmanbek Akyshev stressed.

The list of passengers for charter flights is formed through the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic.