Students from Kyrgyzstan cannot leave for Russia to study

Students from Kyrgyzstan studying in Russia ask to organize a flight to the Russian Federation. They wrote an open letter addressed to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Ministry of Education and Science.

Students ask to increase the number of flights not only to Moscow, but also to other Russian cities.

«For a month we have been trying to get an answer from the Government, the Consulate and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Education and Science, employees of checkpoints and other authorized bodies on the question when the borders of Russia will be opened for foreign students. The academic year has begun, but thousands of students received no answer,» the letter says.

In this regard, students ask the head of state to help resolve the issue.

«Upon arrival, we undertake to stay in a two-week self-isolation and pass a PCR test for coronavirus infection in connection with a difficult epidemiological situation,» the Kyrgyz students say.