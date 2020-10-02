Kyrgyzstan raises money to develop winter tourism

Kyrgyzstan is raising money to develop winter tourism. Press service of the Tourism Department of the country reported.

The tourism sector is currently under the threat of significant economic losses, the impact of the pandemic (COVID-19) on tourism is significant.

«In order to develop winter tourism, mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic sustainability of winter tourism entities, a plan has been developed for its development in Kyrgyzstan for 2020-2021. At present, funds are being raised for its implementation and approval is expected,» the statement says.