Drunk border guard hits people in Shamaldy-Sai

A soldier of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan hit three people by his car. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the Head of the Security Department of the State Border Service for Jalal-Abad region was drunk during the traffic accident.

«First he crashed into two cars and then hit people standing on the side of the road. Three victims were hospitalized. The Military Prosecutor’s Office handed the serviceman a notice of suspicion of committing the crime under the Article «Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of motor vehicles» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The case was sent to court,» the sources said.